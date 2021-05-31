Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Sells C$554,200.00 in Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

GOOS stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$48.43. 5,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,419. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of C$26.52 and a 1-year high of C$62.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 77.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$47.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOS. BTIG Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.50.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

