Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$142.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$142.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.32.

Shares of CM opened at C$142.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$129.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$118.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$87.85 and a one year high of C$143.00. The company has a market cap of C$63.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.0100012 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,260. Also, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 9,075 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.80, for a total transaction of C$1,114,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at C$311,175.20. Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

