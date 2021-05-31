Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,287. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $55.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,398 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

