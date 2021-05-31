Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $74.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CPRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised Capri to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Capri has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $13,435,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

