Cardano Price Up 41.2% Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 31st. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 41.2% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00004555 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $52.21 billion and $5.43 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00047394 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.90 or 0.00264509 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008904 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00031864 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,948,309,441 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

