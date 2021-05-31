Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CUPUF stock remained flat at $$14.25 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. Caribbean Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

About Caribbean Utilities

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2020, it's installed generating capacity is 161 MW. It also operates 8 transformer substations with approximately 476 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

