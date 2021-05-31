Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capstead Mortgage by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 102.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage stock opened at $6.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $624.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.53. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Research analysts forecast that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

