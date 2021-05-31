Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 1,288.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,926 shares of company stock worth $91,841. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

