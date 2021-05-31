Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPLD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 564,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,896,000 after buying an additional 217,187 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,408,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Upland Software by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 181,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 144,842 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software stock opened at $40.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPLD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total value of $526,120.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,665. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.