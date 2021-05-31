Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.29.
In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.
