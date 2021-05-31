Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 50.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HGV stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 27.76%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,847,678.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

