Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 179,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,845,000. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

