Center for Financial Planning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,294,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,558,251. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $497.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $165.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.