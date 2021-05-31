Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 152,536.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,352,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,048,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,342,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,718 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,893,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,259 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

TJX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.54. 469,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,229. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.47, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.10. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

