Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 60 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,315 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.54.

NYSE BA traded down $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.02. 11,197,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,096,211. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.08. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

