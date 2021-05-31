CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,016,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,340 shares during the quarter. CenterPoint Energy comprises about 1.6% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $113,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,589,000 after purchasing an additional 328,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $140,701,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,939,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,254. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 16.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

