Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,818 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,259,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $60.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

