Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Certara’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.05. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Certara will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Certara.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CERT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,488 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Certara by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $3,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Certara during the 4th quarter worth about $6,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERT opened at $26.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Certara has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

