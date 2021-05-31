Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,469 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $57.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.