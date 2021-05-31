Certified Advisory Corp Invests $790,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,817 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its position in Walmart by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 50,515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,991,985 shares of company stock worth $1,126,338,793. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $142.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

