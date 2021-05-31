Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 266.5% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $54.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.77. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $55.06.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

