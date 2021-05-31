Certified Advisory Corp Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $144.08 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $146.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

