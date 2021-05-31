Champion Iron Limited Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.30 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

CIA stock opened at C$6.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$2.36 and a 1 year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.36, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.