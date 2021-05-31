Chardan Capital Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $22.50

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

