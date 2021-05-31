Chardan Capital Lowers Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Price Target to $22.50

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PRVB. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.36.
NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $20.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 407.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $115,000. 37.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
