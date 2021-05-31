Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,278,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,683,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.84 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $200.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

