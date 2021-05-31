China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) & Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Head to Head Comparison

China Everbright Environment Group (OTCMKTS:CHFFF) and Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

China Everbright Environment Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Alpine has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares China Everbright Environment Group and Alps Alpine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A Alps Alpine -1.55% -2.63% -1.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Everbright Environment Group and Alps Alpine’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Everbright Environment Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alps Alpine $7.44 billion 0.29 -$36.83 million ($0.08) -265.88

China Everbright Environment Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alps Alpine.

Dividends

China Everbright Environment Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 45.4%. Alps Alpine pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Alps Alpine pays out -325.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Alps Alpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for China Everbright Environment Group and Alps Alpine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Everbright Environment Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Alps Alpine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Alps Alpine beats China Everbright Environment Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Everbright Environment Group

China Everbright Environment Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides environmental solutions worldwide. The company's Environmental Energy Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates food waste and leachate treatment, sludge treatment and disposal, methane-to-energy, fecal treatment, fly ash landfill, medical waste treatment, and solid waste treatment projects, as well as waste-to-energy plants. Its Greentech Project Construction and Operation segment constructs and operates integrated biomass utilization, hazardous and solid waste treatment, and solar energy and wind power projects, as well as offers environmental remediation services. The company's Environmental Water Project Construction and Operation segment constructs, upgrades, and operates waste water treatment, water supply, reusable water and sludge harmless treatment, sponge city construction, river-basin ecological restoration, waste water source heat pump, and leachate treatment projects. This segment also researches and develops water environment technologies and engineering projects. Its Others segment conducts environmental protection technology research and development projects; provides environmental related technological, and protection project equipment construction and installation services; designs environmental protection projects; and sells related equipment. This segment also offers waste sorting, renewable resources utilization, and sanitation operation services; sells energy-saving street lamps; and provides energy management contract projects. It also operates biomass electricity and heat cogeneration projects; collects and treats municipal wastes; and provides survey, mapping, design, and consultancy services for municipal projects. The company was formerly known as China Everbright International Limited and changed its name to China Everbright Environment Group Limited in September 2020. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Alps Alpine

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment segment develops, manufactures, and markets audio, information, and communication products. The Logistics segment offers transportation, storage, and forwarding services. Its products for the consumer and EHII (energy, healthcare, industry, and IoT) markets include TACT switches, multi-directional operating devices, rotary sensors, aspherical glass lense, PC board mount current sensors, slide potentiometers, encoders, actuators, and reactors, as well as pressure, geomagnetic, force, and humidity sensors; sensor network, environmental sensor, and power conversion modules, as well as compact printers; and remote monitoring system for logistics, worker condition monitoring systems, and ground wire automated tracking and inspection drone system. The company's products for the automotive market comprises TACT and detector switches, wireless LAN/Bluetooth combination modules, automotive and LTE modules, and engine start switches, as well as stand position, EGR valve, and current sensors; power windows, electronic parking systems, intelligent control panels, electric shifters, steering wheel modules, sound system speakers, vehicle-approaching alert systems, amplifier for in-vehicle sound systems, displays, and camera/drive recorders; and car navigation systems, premium sound speakers, smartphone app, rear seat monitors, and camera systems. It also provides information systems development, office, and financing and leasing services. The company was formerly known as Alps Electric Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. in January 2019. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

