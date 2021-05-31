China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.12 million-$92.04 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.22 million.

COE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.58. 104,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The company has a market cap of $228.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.82. China Online Education Group has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $31.00.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. China Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.77%.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

