Cibc World Markets Corp Buys Shares of 3,529 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,529 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $782,159,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,084,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 403,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $291.40 on Monday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.79 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.14 and a 200 day moving average of $252.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.27%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

