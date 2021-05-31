Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $873,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $154.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $144.03 and a 52 week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

