Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $185.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.65 and its 200 day moving average is $168.74.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. TheStreet cut United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

