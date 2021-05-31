Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 3,025 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $4,231,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $27,383,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $1,910,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.53.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $335.44 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $181.31 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

