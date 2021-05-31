Cibc World Markets Corp Takes $844,000 Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

ITT stock opened at $93.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $101.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Gordon Haskett restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

