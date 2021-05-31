Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires 128 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $504.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.00.

In other news, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TDY opened at $419.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.19 and a 52 week high of $457.79. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

