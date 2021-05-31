Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 288,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 144,778 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 812,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 175,502 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 74,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 52,412 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,404 shares of company stock worth $549,136 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.