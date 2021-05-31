Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in M&T Bank by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $160.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.78. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

