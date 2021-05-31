Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

