Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 631 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Square were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock valued at $359,677,401. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ opened at $222.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of 313.41, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.29 and a 200-day moving average of $227.77. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.