Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) to Neutral

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Fujitsu from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Fujitsu from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Fujitsu stock opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.76. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $33.76.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company in japan and internationally. The company operates through Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, such as datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

