Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Trims Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Target Price to $130.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DLTR. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.67.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.86. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock worth $3,787,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

