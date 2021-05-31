Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

AMZN stock opened at $3,223.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,316.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,207.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,398.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.