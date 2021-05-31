Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Clovis Oncology posted earnings of ($1.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($1.99). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.84 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 315,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,224,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,581 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,444,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,108,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $536.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.