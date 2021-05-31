Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 191.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,716 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Clovis Oncology worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLVS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 394.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS opened at $5.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $536.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $38.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

