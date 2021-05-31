Coastline Trust Co Has $1.26 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Coastline Trust Co decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,378,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock opened at $877.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $833.67 and its 200 day moving average is $746.29. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $515.72 and a 52 week high of $888.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.08.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

