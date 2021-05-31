Coastline Trust Co Purchases 1,065 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 14,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $2,094,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,683,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.