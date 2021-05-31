Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,320 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:VFQY opened at $117.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.02.

