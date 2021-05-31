Coastline Trust Co Sells 175 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $143.23 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $149.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average of $130.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

