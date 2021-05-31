Coastline Trust Co Trims Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.