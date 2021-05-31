Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Colfax stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.20. 957,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,301. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.32. Colfax has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $556,065.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,780 shares of company stock worth $11,119,322 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

