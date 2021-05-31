Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $925,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock opened at $222.52 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.34 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.29 and its 200-day moving average is $227.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at $24,881,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.