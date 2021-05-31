Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK opened at $255.27 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $171.75 and a one year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.59 and its 200-day moving average is $243.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.38.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

