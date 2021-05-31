Column Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,645,000 after purchasing an additional 58,483 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,941,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,388 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

